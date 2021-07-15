CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

CIX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.83.

CIX stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.73. 158,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,506. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$14.91 and a 1-year high of C$23.22.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,000.

CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

