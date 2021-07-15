Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post $101.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.78 million and the lowest is $99.22 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $65.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $387.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.89 million to $397.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $445.02 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $463.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $721.89 million, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,952 shares of company stock worth $4,968,175 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth $255,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

