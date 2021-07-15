CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Shares Sold by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 28.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,356 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in CHP Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CHP Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CHP Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CHP Merger by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in CHP Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CHP Merger alerts:

NASDAQ CHPM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. CHP Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.