Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 642,700 shares, an increase of 179.1% from the June 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 169.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRRF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of CHRRF opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.