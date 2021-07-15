Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 2,595.8% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CHOOF stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Choom has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07.
Choom Company Profile
