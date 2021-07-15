China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

CEA stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

