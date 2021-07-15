Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

CSSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 100,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,454. The company has a market capitalization of $524.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.76. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,844.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $13,670,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $12,260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

