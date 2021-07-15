Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s (CHE.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$8.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$9.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.69.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$6.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$694.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -62.24%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

