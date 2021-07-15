Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $75,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRL stock opened at $382.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.57. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $386.57.
In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,768 shares of company stock worth $9,666,230. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.50.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.