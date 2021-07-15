Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $75,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $382.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.57. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $386.57.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,768 shares of company stock worth $9,666,230. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.50.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

