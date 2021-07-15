ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $28.84, but opened at $27.50. ChargePoint shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 55,970 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $161,583.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 563,847 shares in the company, valued at $18,167,150.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,529 shares of company stock worth $1,506,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,400,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

