Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$8.40

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price increased by Laurentian from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIA. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target (up from C$7.75) on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.26.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$6.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$2.45 and a 12-month high of C$6.89. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

