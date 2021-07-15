CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFIVU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,828. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

