Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $30.03.

In related news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

