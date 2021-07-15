Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Century Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $114.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.13. Century Bancorp has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $635.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

