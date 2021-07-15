Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 5.5%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 12,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,802,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,376,000. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 320.8% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 946,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,928 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $9,827,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $9,007,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

