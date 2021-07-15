Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 393.2% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

CJPRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.18. 13,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,827. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

