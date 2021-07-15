Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 393.2% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.
CJPRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.18. 13,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,827. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile
Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.
Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.