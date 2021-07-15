Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,700 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the June 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.94. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $666.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

