Centiva Capital LP Takes $58,000 Position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51. GasLog Partners LP has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $243.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.86.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. Analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

GLOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

