Centiva Capital LP Sells 40,000 Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTAQ. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,702,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,177,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BTAQ opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

