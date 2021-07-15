Centiva Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

