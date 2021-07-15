Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTPBU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $10,102,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $698,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $14,969,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

NASDAQ:GTPBU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

