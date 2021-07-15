Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000.

Shares of GHACU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.65.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

