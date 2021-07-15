Centiva Capital LP Makes New $193,000 Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 10.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,876 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

