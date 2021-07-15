Centiva Capital LP Makes New $168,000 Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,938 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 283,968 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 939,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.96 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $577.53 million, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $108,162.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

