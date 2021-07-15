Centiva Capital LP Buys New Position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,250,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAQCU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

