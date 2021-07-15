Centiva Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,120,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,125,000.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

DUNEU stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUNEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.