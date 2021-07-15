Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Up 3.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Centerra Gold traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 85,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CGAU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

About Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

