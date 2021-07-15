CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Update

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 14,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 101,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,424. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,701,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $69,632,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,690 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% in the 4th quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.