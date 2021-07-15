Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.87.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0144 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.