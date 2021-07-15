Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 367.2% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex in the first quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex in the first quarter worth $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cemtrex by 354.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 122,468 shares in the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 20.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.