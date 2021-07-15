Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37. Celsius has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.36 and a beta of 2.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 73,179 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Celsius by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 2,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

