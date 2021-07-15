Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company's proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.32. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 60.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the first quarter worth $612,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the first quarter worth $3,959,000. 24.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

