CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CDW were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in CDW by 103.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $176.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.28. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

