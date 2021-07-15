CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Down 99.1% in June

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 652,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CDHSF remained flat at $$0.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $0.87.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

