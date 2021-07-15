Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2,919.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,115 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $21,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,572,000 after buying an additional 216,845 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $2,110,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.87.

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.09. 23,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,834. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

