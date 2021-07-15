CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 5,622.2% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,857,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBDD stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. CBD of Denver has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
CBD of Denver Company Profile
