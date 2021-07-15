CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 5,622.2% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,857,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBDD stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. CBD of Denver has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

