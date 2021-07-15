Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $725,600.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $725,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.98. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

