Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,526 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Cass Information Systems worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 130,559 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 226,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

