Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CASA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Casa Systems news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $3,554,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,224,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,530,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 205,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,621. The firm has a market cap of $721.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

