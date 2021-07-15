CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.34

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $8.58. CareCloud shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 100,255 shares trading hands.

MTBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareCloud news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $428,210.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares in the company, valued at $36,494,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,464. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CareCloud by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CareCloud by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTBC)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

