Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,572 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

