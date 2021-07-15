Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,698,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after purchasing an additional 582,538 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $261.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $184.58 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

