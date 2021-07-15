Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.98 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.66 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26.

