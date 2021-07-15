Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.87 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $296.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

