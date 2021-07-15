Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.91.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $444.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $467.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

