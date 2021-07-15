Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.25 Million Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $642.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.75. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

