Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

