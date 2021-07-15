Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,352 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $971,700.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $22,161,124. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

