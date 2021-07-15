Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,225 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,699,000. United Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,072,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Deere & Company by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.87.

NYSE:DE opened at $345.57 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $169.83 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.