Cappasity Market Capitalization Reaches $1.77 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $224,643.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.22 or 0.00847993 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

